Nigerians Celebrate Toke Makinwa After Successful Interview With Erica Nlewedim

Toke Makinwa is trending on Twitter and it is thanks to her professionally-done interview with Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica left the Big Brother Naija reality show on a low note after her bitter fight with Laycon, who has since emerged the winner of the show.

Last night, after Laycon was declared the winner, his fans hopped on their social media to troll Erica, who has been maintaining a low profile since she got disqualified.

A few days ago, she sat down with Dele Momodu for a heartwarming charming about her journey. This morning, she appeared on a radio show with Toke Makinwa, where she continued her conversation about her mistakes, what she has learned, her future plans.

And Nigerians loved the chat.

See the clip from the interview:

And check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

I love that Toke didn’t ask Erica about her situation with Laycon in the house. She Focused on her, who she is, what she has to offer, her family and her future. That’s the energy Erica needs 🙏🏾 #StarGirlErica — ebele. (@ebelee_) September 28, 2020

Toke was an absolute big Sister in that interview. So much warmth, kindness and empathy. I love it! — Asher O. (@theskinpriest) September 28, 2020

I appreciate that it was Toke Cos she gets it . She has experienced public backlash so much so she gets it. Her questions were professional and kind — Big Fish Gee 🦈 (@GbemmyG) September 28, 2020

Toke was steady giving my girl, Erica, tips. 1. Think big, but start from somewhere.

2. Start a mental health initiative to help others

3. Look beyond acting and embrace other opportunities.

4. Don't hesitate to pull d plug n chill wn u r stressed. #StarGirlErica — Nina Abdul (@BocoEdet) September 28, 2020

Interview with zero controversy, zero reasons to drag my girl!! Just pure vibes!! @tokstarr I comot cap for you!! Thanks for making my baby comfortable 😘❤️ we love you😘 600 years of enjoyment for you!!❤️⭐️⭐️ #StarGirlErica #DearKiddwaya #Kiddrica pic.twitter.com/RgROYTGpS3 — MamaRed (@HildaRed_) September 28, 2020

I have always liked Toke, but for how fabulous she came through for Erica today, I hereby declare that I am now officially a die-hard @tokstarr Stan. I love women who epitomises 'women supporting & affirming other women without fear of their own crown.#StarGirlErica — Amah (@amakaikenga) September 28, 2020

Toke is literally the best, I love how supportive she is about women uplifting other women, Toke I love you, you are a complete professional, and the best at what you do, you are amazing ❤️❤️❤️ @tokstarr #StarGirlErica — erica⭐️🌟🔱⭐️ (@ericabbnstan) September 28, 2020

Dear @tokstarr the interview with @EricaNlewedim hands down gotta be the best interview I’ve listened to. So graceful,matured and entertaining..great job Tokstar and My girl #EricaNlewedim looks bomb af❤️ — Adaigwe (@Adaigwe19) September 28, 2020

I seriously enjoy this interview Toke Makinwa had with Erica. Toke is soo professional, no dwelling on the past, great questions, and Toke also took time to advise Erica. I see @tokstarr and Erica becoming great gist partners after this interview🤣#StarGirlErica , keep shinning! — Bigtrice (@Evershed_YPT) September 28, 2020

Dear Nigerian OAPs , please learn from Toke Makinwa , it ain’t hard to be professional 🌚 — • (@Jiwor_) September 28, 2020

