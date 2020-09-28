Nigerians Celebrate Toke Makinwa After Successful Interview With Erica Nlewedim

Toke Makinwa is trending on Twitter and it is thanks to her professionally-done interview with Erica Nlewedim.

Recall that Erica left the Big Brother Naija reality show on a low note after her bitter fight with Laycon, who has since emerged the winner of the show.

Last night, after Laycon was declared the winner, his fans hopped on their social media to troll Erica, who has been maintaining a low profile since she got disqualified.

A few days ago, she sat down with Dele Momodu for a heartwarming charming about her journey. This morning, she appeared on a radio show with Toke Makinwa, where she continued her conversation about her mistakes, what she has learned, her future plans.

And Nigerians loved the chat.

See the clip from the interview:

And check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

