Nigerians Celebrate Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight Championship Match

Nigerians are so happy for Anthony Joshua and they can’t stop analysing last night’s match.

In case you missed it: Joshua reclaimed the world heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night by beating Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds. And this comes six months after he fell in the seventh round to Ruiz. Now he has gotten back his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Which is why Nigerians are dancing on the streets of Twitter. Check out the best reactions:

