Nigerians Celebrate Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight Championship Match

Nigerians are so happy for Anthony Joshua and they can’t stop analysing last night’s match.

In case you missed it: Joshua reclaimed the world heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night by beating Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds. And this comes six months after he fell in the seventh round to Ruiz. Now he has gotten back his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Which is why Nigerians are dancing on the streets of Twitter. Check out the best reactions:

Anthony Joshua showed a extreme discipline and ring IQ throughout the fight. Learnt the lessons of the last fight, worked on it and grew massively. Joshua is back to the top. Heavyweight Champion again! #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/MKwFODN26w — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 7, 2019

Had he lost tonight, retirement would have been an ideal decision so Joshua wasn’t just fighting for his belts, he was fighting for his career. Controlled and effective win. #RuizJoshua2 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 7, 2019

“Never let success get to your head and never let your failures get to your heart, it’s all about keeping a balance and moving forward.” – Anthony Joshua, 2019. #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/40Okn8aGNu — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@FOnyeoziri) December 7, 2019

Anthony joshua lost to ruiz

Came to Nigeria , visited ijebu

Asked baba weytin dey happen

Baba gave him some kind one or two

Went back to meet ruiz and well !!!!!! #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/QJosJa8pGO — ☄️💥🌈 (@Badman__skylar) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua is a textbook example of the saying that “Hardwork and resilience leads to success” Man worked on himself, fought hard and regained his title. Congratulations Champ! I stan! #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/lfqLzgAKko — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 7, 2019