Nigerians Calls for D’banj to be Prosecuted for Kidnapping, Perversion of Justice & More

Nigerians have thrown their weight behind Ms. Seyitan Babatayo, who recently accused D’banj of rape.

Yesterday, Seyitan released a statement in which she detailed the horror she went through after some officers of the Nigeria Police burst into her home; they held her in a jail, she said, and treated her like a criminal, and this was after they had denied her access to her personal effect. And as though that was not enough, D’banj’s team later held her in an unknown location, from where they threatened her and took over her social media.

Seyitan also shared details of the timeline of these events, starting from December 2018 when she said the singer broke into her hotel room and raped her.

Her statement has riled Nigerians, with many calling for the singer to be prosecuted for kidnapping, perversion of justice, and other crimes.

See the reactions below:

This is crazy. The Nigerian police must also prosecute @iamdbanj for kidnapping/deprivation of liberty (s269/270), perversion of justice (s97), and bringing false accusation (s93) under Lagos criminal law. And discipline the officers who aided these. Cc: @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU https://t.co/vmIJ0wkXgm — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) June 24, 2020

A coherent account of things, unlike the incoherent erratic display we have witnessed from the other party. Seyitan has our support to the end of this thing. https://t.co/rnhHfNayye — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) June 24, 2020

My hotel break-in story.

I think I've shared this before but this whole Seyitan matter has dug up painful memories… Thankfully I got some form of justice because I honestly don't know how I would have coped. https://t.co/4r9AVzsI1C — ayodele olofintuade (@aeolofintuade) June 24, 2020

I really hope Dbanj becomes the first Nigerian celebrity to be made a strong example of for believing they can get away with anything. The idiot was here dancing https://t.co/IM1nx0j0xc — EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) June 24, 2020

Imagine how much crazier that video of Dbanj dancing to olorunmaje is after reading Seyiyan’s press statement. You did all that and you think it’s other people that are wishing you bad, you’re the one attracting curses to yourself, that’s all your doing . Mad man — ebele. (@ebelee_) June 24, 2020

Two cases should be filed against Dbanj. The rape case which they will likely lose and a Fundamental Rights enforcement case which they can win. They should get a shark and milk it for what it is worth!!! — ADAKAIBEYA✨💫 (@stephie_coco) June 24, 2020

Dbanj raped, kidnapped, intimidated & traumatized Seyitan. Yet he found time, the impertinence to make that video? The gods are angry with you Dbanj. I’m filled with hate & anger towards you. Thanks to all the women who rallied round Seyitan. Ladies, pls do speak up, enof is enof pic.twitter.com/UQyLE12ZHi — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 24, 2020

