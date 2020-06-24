Nigerians Calls for D’banj to be Prosecuted for Kidnapping, Perversion of Justice & More

ukamaka

Nigerians have thrown their weight behind Ms. Seyitan Babatayo, who recently accused D’banj of rape.

Yesterday, Seyitan released a statement in which she detailed the horror she went through after some officers of the Nigeria Police burst into her home; they held her in a jail, she said, and treated her like a criminal, and this was after they had denied her access to her personal effect. And as though that was not enough, D’banj’s team later held her in an unknown location, from where they threatened her and took over her social media.

Seyitan also shared details of the timeline of these events, starting from December 2018 when she said the singer broke into her hotel room and raped her.

Her statement has riled Nigerians, with many calling for the singer to be prosecuted for kidnapping, perversion of justice, and other crimes.

See the reactions below:

