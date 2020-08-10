Nigerians Blast Diezani Alison- Madueke For Berating Yahoo Boys

Nigerians Blast Diezani Alison- Madueke For Berating Yahoo Boys

Nigerians have taken to social media to angrily blast Diezani Alison-Madueke after a video of her berating Yahoo boys went viral.

The former minister for Petroleum Resources had delivered a virtual lecture where she spoke on the negative impacts of the activities of fraudsters known as ‘yahoo yahoo boys’ on society.

During her speech at the event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, Diezani spoke on fatherhood and women having their voices heard and also noted that ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys now serve as role models for younger children, and referred to this as a travesty to society.

Nigerians however took to social media to note their displeasure, stating that she had no moral right to judge fraudsters given that she is in exile so as not to answer to allegations of fraud levelled against her.

