‘Nigerians Beware of Civil War’ – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, says the future of Nigeria remains bleak except the country is restructured.

Chief John Nnia Nwodo, president general of the organisation, said this in a statement issued on his behalf by Emeka Attamah, his special adviser on media.

Nwodo warned Nigerians to be wary of another civil war, saying “the country is only heading for implosion as long as equity and fairness is denied some sections of the country”.

Nwodo was reacting to the geographical composition of the new leaders of the national assembly.

According to him, as long as “the northern Nigeria decides to be unreasonable and realistic, this country can never get better”.

“The only solution is restructuring or the country will eventually hit the rocks. If not today, tomorrow. What does it cost to be fair and live in peace?” Nwodo asked.

“Certainly, nobody will blame anybody if emotion runs high and the thread holding the country becomes thin and snaps.

“No condition is permanent in life. There are ominous signs and the clouds are gathering. Let the remaining generation that witnessed the Nigerian civil war recant and save the country from the cataclysm that will envelop her if the upcoming generation are allowed to inherit the callousness and wickedness pervading the land now. Nigerians beware of civil war.”