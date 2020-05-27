Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has stated that Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like his principal.

Adesina made the remark while playing down attempts to pitch him against the president.

In a post on his Facebook page, Adesina maintained that Buhari was leading Nigeria well.

He wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the president is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this.

“All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

This comes bare days after a former Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakassai passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari.

Yakassai had described Buhari as an incompetent leader who can’t fix the problems in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

