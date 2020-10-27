Nigerians are Celebrating Falz’s 30th Birthday in the Most Beautiful Way

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Nigerians are Celebrating Falz’s 30th Birthday in the Most Beautiful Way

Falz is a national hero.

The rapper has just turned 30 and to celebrate him, Nigerians who have been happy with the way he championed the #EndSARS campaign, have taken to their social media to trend his name and pay him the necessary tributes.

See some of the best tweets.

Related Posts

Craze Clown Survives Ghastly Accident that Left Car Mangled

October 27, 2020

This Toddler’s Reaction to Davido’s ‘Fem’ is the Cutest Thing Ever!

October 27, 2020

Burna Boy Talks With Ebro Darden About #EndSARS & More

October 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply