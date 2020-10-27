Nigerians are Celebrating Falz’s 30th Birthday in the Most Beautiful Way

Falz is a national hero.
The rapper has just turned 30 and to celebrate him, Nigerians who have been happy with the way he championed the #EndSARS campaign, have taken to their social media to trend his name and pay him the necessary tributes.
See some of the best tweets.
Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy God bless your new age
— DJ Neptune #NoBody (@deejayneptune) October 27, 2020
Happy birthday to our one and only Bop Daddy. You have been a blessing to Nigeria and we celebrate you today. Congratulations on being 30 years today King Falz👑 #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/60isblsrAS
— 👑Piousbae👑 (@Piousbae012) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday brother @falzthebahdguy
Folarin, Your courage is worth emulating #leadership pic.twitter.com/VPiI1RDnU9
— DJ Swiitch (@DJSwiitchaholic) October 27, 2020
Blow out dem candles my bad guy. Wish away my superstar.
Just know that I and many fellow frustrated Nigerians are all proud of you, now and for a long time to come.
Show the way, because you are the light.
Happy Birthday Falz. pic.twitter.com/G4GCA0Ph4p
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday Soldier, deep down we all appreciate your efforts in trying to make our nation livable for us all.
Live long King. 👑❤️@falzthebahdguy pic.twitter.com/IBJmuaNqoP
— Dato_Arts (@dato_arts) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday Falz. You are and will always be an inspiration to everyone!! Keep shining star 🌟 @falzthebahdguy pic.twitter.com/VkrA10FhUh
— Preshdaniel (@Preshdaniell) October 27, 2020
Falz (adj)
Meaning: creative, fearless, awesome, Bop Daddy.
Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy, today is my birthday too & I'm glad to share a birthday with you. You're amazing!! 😍🥰.
A shout out from you will make my day.
If you fan see this help me Rt & tag him biko pic.twitter.com/XtMUHQltmM
— Ab! (@A_Abby_Abi) October 27, 2020
If I know a lion 🦁 If I know a king🤴
If I know a leader ✊🏽✊🏽
If I know a bahdguy 🕴🏼
If I have a mentor it’s @falzthebahdguy steady on ur grin boss 🙌🏽 God bless ur new age, ur vision 4 Nigeria, ambition/greatnesses u will ascertain, & A leader as u’ve shown. Go with God boss🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WYrNYQwoQR
— #Jos picture pappi📸🌅 (@ShotbyGrail) October 27, 2020
World’s Falz day 🎉🎊🎊🎁🎊🎈
Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy you’ve been an inspiration to Nigerian youth. We love you and we wish you a great year ahead.
Drop a birthday message for Falz. pic.twitter.com/5cMm1s0x8z
— 🎈TheTaiwo69🎈 (@Thetaiwo69) October 27, 2020
Nigerians let's celebrate our own✊
Our Bop daddy, happy birthday Falz long life, 💯 God bless you 🙏 #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/7DGNixqnum
— MOTIVATED GEORGE (@MOTIVATEDGEORGE) October 27, 2020