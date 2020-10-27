Nigerians are Celebrating Falz’s 30th Birthday in the Most Beautiful Way

Falz is a national hero.

The rapper has just turned 30 and to celebrate him, Nigerians who have been happy with the way he championed the #EndSARS campaign, have taken to their social media to trend his name and pay him the necessary tributes.

See some of the best tweets.

Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy God bless your new age — DJ Neptune #NoBody (@deejayneptune) October 27, 2020

Happy birthday to our one and only Bop Daddy. You have been a blessing to Nigeria and we celebrate you today. Congratulations on being 30 years today King Falz👑 #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/60isblsrAS — 👑Piousbae👑 (@Piousbae012) October 27, 2020

Blow out dem candles my bad guy. Wish away my superstar.

Just know that I and many fellow frustrated Nigerians are all proud of you, now and for a long time to come.

Show the way, because you are the light.

Happy Birthday Falz. pic.twitter.com/G4GCA0Ph4p — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Soldier, deep down we all appreciate your efforts in trying to make our nation livable for us all.

Live long King. 👑❤️@falzthebahdguy pic.twitter.com/IBJmuaNqoP — Dato_Arts (@dato_arts) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Falz. You are and will always be an inspiration to everyone!! Keep shining star 🌟 @falzthebahdguy pic.twitter.com/VkrA10FhUh — Preshdaniel (@Preshdaniell) October 27, 2020

Falz (adj)

Meaning: creative, fearless, awesome, Bop Daddy. Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy, today is my birthday too & I'm glad to share a birthday with you. You're amazing!! 😍🥰. A shout out from you will make my day. If you fan see this help me Rt & tag him biko pic.twitter.com/XtMUHQltmM — Ab! (@A_Abby_Abi) October 27, 2020

If I know a lion 🦁 If I know a king🤴

If I know a leader ✊🏽✊🏽

If I know a bahdguy 🕴🏼

If I have a mentor it’s @falzthebahdguy steady on ur grin boss 🙌🏽 God bless ur new age, ur vision 4 Nigeria, ambition/greatnesses u will ascertain, & A leader as u’ve shown. Go with God boss🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WYrNYQwoQR — #Jos picture pappi📸🌅 (@ShotbyGrail) October 27, 2020

World’s Falz day 🎉🎊🎊🎁🎊🎈 Happy birthday @falzthebahdguy you’ve been an inspiration to Nigerian youth. We love you and we wish you a great year ahead. Drop a birthday message for Falz. pic.twitter.com/5cMm1s0x8z — 🎈TheTaiwo69🎈 (@Thetaiwo69) October 27, 2020

Nigerians let's celebrate our own✊

Our Bop daddy, happy birthday Falz long life, 💯 God bless you 🙏 #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/7DGNixqnum — MOTIVATED GEORGE (@MOTIVATEDGEORGE) October 27, 2020

