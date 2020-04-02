Nigerians Applaud Producer Pheelz as He Battles Masterkraft on IG

Pheelz and Masterkraft gave Nigerians something wild to talk about last night.

The two producers went toe to toe on Instagram Live in a battle-off which saw them playing the hit songs they produced. At the beginning, Masterkraft wielded his experience, almost intimidating the 25-year-old counterpart with his catalogue of productions.

Well, Pheelz recovered quickly and fired back with back to back hit singles he produced for Olamide, and he was, at the end of the night, lifted as the winner of this round.

Check out some of the heartwarming reactions below:

Pheelz is just 25 bruh! nah I am mad proud of him. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 1, 2020

Pheelz price just went up !!! Ri !!! — Okiki (@djkaywise) April 2, 2020

Masterkraft would have been miles ahead in this battle but when you have Lionel Messi (Olamide) in your team, all you need is to give him the ball! Pheelz has got Olamide for every fight back. — E (@iamOkon) April 1, 2020

Masterkraft: Na we blow MR Eazi *plays- Life is Eazi* Pheelz: You no even make hit for Mr Eazi , check this out ….plays *I surrender ..I surrender to your Ileke idi o* Highlight of the night !! — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) April 2, 2020

Pheelz fought his way back. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 1, 2020

If Masterkraft had just calmed down Select 3 Flavor

Select 3 Timaya

Select 3 CDQ

Select 3 Phyno

Select 3 Tekno

Then Select 2 olamide 2 Davido and Wizkid Pheelz will be sweeping his studio this morning but Yansh and over confidence no allow baba think — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) April 2, 2020

Pheelz was beaten around in the First Half but in the 2nd Half he put up a good fight & was going for a Comeback before MasterKraft ended it annoyingly. Master the OG was on course to a Flawless Victory but Pheelz would not be beaten. Pheelz has got Hits tho 🙌 — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) April 2, 2020

Based on the battle that just ended, Pheelz won. I hope there is a rematch clause in the deal. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 2, 2020