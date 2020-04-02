Nigerians Applaud Producer Pheelz as He Battles Masterkraft on IG

Pheelz and Masterkraft gave Nigerians something wild to talk about last night.

The two producers went toe to toe on Instagram Live in a battle-off which saw them playing the hit songs they produced. At the beginning, Masterkraft wielded his experience, almost intimidating the 25-year-old counterpart with his catalogue of productions.

Well, Pheelz recovered quickly and fired back with back to back hit singles he produced for Olamide, and he was, at the end of the night, lifted as the winner of this round.

Check out some of the heartwarming reactions below:

