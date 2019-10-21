Nigerians Accuse Lagos Couple, Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho, of Fraud

Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho are currently trending on Twitter after their former staff trouped to social media platforms to accuse them of fraud.

Osei and Folorunsho are famous for their various business ventures, from LandLagos to Porkmoney to Divergent Enterprise, and so many others. The businesses, all based in Lagos, had been blossoming until ex-staff took to social media to accuse the duo of perpetuating fraud, selling government lands to unsuspecting Nigerians, selling fake items, and mistreatment of their staff.

Follow the threads below to see some of the accusations below:

Now, Osei has published a statement refuting the claims and has also promised to take legal actions against their accusers. See her posts below:

