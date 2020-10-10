Nigerian Youth, Jimoh Isiaq, Murdered by an Officer at #EndSARS Protest, Has Been Buried

Nigerians are mourning the passing of Jimoh Isiah, a young Nigerian man, who was shot by an officer at the #EndSARS protest today in Ogbomosho.

The news of his death quickly stirred heated reaction on social media, and now the deceased has been buried in his hometown, according to his religious rites.

See the video from his funeral, and the reactions from Nigerians who are grieving:

Rest In Peace Jimoh Isiaq!' He was murdered by trigger-happy @PoliceNG officers while participating in peaceful #EndSARSProtests in #Ogbomosho earlier today. We will never forget you😪✊ pic.twitter.com/GID1bcu0er — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) October 10, 2020

Rest In Peace Jimoh Isiaq 🙏🏾❤️#EndSARS — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 10, 2020

Rest in peace Jimoh Isiaq. We will never forget you or your sacrifice. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality ✊🏾 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 10, 2020

Jimoh Isiaq.

Today he woke up.

Today he went out to protest.

Today he was shot by policemen. Today he died.

Today, he has been buried.

Jimoh Isiaq.

A hero. And his death will not be in vain. #EndSARS #FuckThePolice — Chidi Okereke ⚔️ (@Chydee) October 10, 2020

Today;🇳🇬

Nigerian Police murdered Jimoh Isiaq

Nigerian Police murdered Jimoh Isiaq#EndSARS #EndSarsNow — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 10, 2020

May the family of the killers of Jimoh Isiaq never see anything good 😭😭😭we will fight till the end 💔💔💔💔 #EndSarsNow #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/UwII0QEsCu — OBIAGU (@kellybullad) October 10, 2020

