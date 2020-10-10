Nigerian Youth, Jimoh Isiaq, Murdered by an Officer at #EndSARS Protest, Has Been Buried

ukamakaCelebrity / NewsNo Comment on Nigerian Youth, Jimoh Isiaq, Murdered by an Officer at #EndSARS Protest, Has Been Buried

Nigerians are mourning the passing of Jimoh Isiah, a young Nigerian man, who was shot by an officer at the #EndSARS protest today in Ogbomosho.

The news of his death quickly stirred heated reaction on social media, and now the deceased has been buried in his hometown, according to his religious rites.

See the video from his funeral, and the reactions from Nigerians who are grieving:

Related Posts

“Even Jesus Was Crucified”- Burna Boy to #EndSARS Protesters Who Banned His Music

October 10, 2020

Rema Lends His Voice to #EndSARS Campaign as He Debuts New Look

October 10, 2020

BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson Signs Management Deal with Play Network Africa

October 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply