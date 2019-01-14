Jane Akwaugo Ikenna, the Nigerian mum who shared a disturbing note on her Instagram has finally spoken up after many Nigerians reached out to her.
In case you missed it: Ikenna asked family and friends to take care of her triplets as she is tired of her “evil marriage.” And Instablog9ja further revealed that the woman’s husband is cheating on her with another woman, who flaunts their relationship on Facebook.
Thankfully, the outpouring of support came through and this young mother has spoken up, saying she will live. She wrote: “If Yu know me personally,yu know how I leave house and come back late when my children must have slept to avoid mummy buy me this and dat, and where is our daddy?”
She continued, “@toyin_abraham @anitajoseph8those msgs were touching, I will live. @dabbychimere why are Yu crying? I’m still dat strong woman yu hv known. I’m currently with my dad now. I promise to be fine, thank you Nigerians and everyother person that sent in msgs, i luv yu all.”
Read her full note below:
Someone called my nanny and told her things,she called me and my children were crying,my son asked me if I won't buy spider Man and bysicle again for him,my daughter mummy we luv yu,I dropped the fone. Thank Yu my people,I have not finish reading msgs cos they are much,thank Yu for saving me.. some pple created fake account? It's expected,I don't and have never begged for money on any celebrity post,I dont know juju and juju doesn't know me,for over a year,my children havent stayed with thier dad but I told them on fone yesterday that GOD is thier dad,i'm a loveable and strong person but sometimes we are human👍I drink garri in peace.. you can't stop whoever wants to help my children,cos if I'm a witch are they also witches? If Yu know me personally,yu know how I leave house and come back late when my children must have slept to avoid mummy buy me this and dat,and where is our daddy? The triplets @toyin_abraham @anitajoseph8 those msgs were touching,I will live. @dabbychimere why are Yu crying? I'm still dat strong woman yu hv known #mrsalexandrauzoma anytime I call Yu n say I'm having headache,yu tell me to remember I'm hypertensive and send provisions to my children,tnk yu. My younger sister also called my dad but didn't tell my mum,I'm currently with my dad now. I promise to be fine,thank you Nigerians and everyother person that sent in msgs,i luv yu all. So many pple I can't tag them all #uju💕 I don't hate so my children deserves to be loved. GOD BLESS us🙏 GOD BLESS yu all🙏