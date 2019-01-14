Jane Akwaugo Ikenna, the Nigerian mum who shared a disturbing note on her Instagram has finally spoken up after many Nigerians reached out to her.

In case you missed it: Ikenna asked family and friends to take care of her triplets as she is tired of her “evil marriage.” And Instablog9ja further revealed that the woman’s husband is cheating on her with another woman, who flaunts their relationship on Facebook.

Thankfully, the outpouring of support came through and this young mother has spoken up, saying she will live. She wrote: “If Yu know me personally,yu know how I leave house and come back late when my children must have slept to avoid mummy buy me this and dat, and where is our daddy?”

She continued, “@toyin_abraham @anitajoseph8those msgs were touching, I will live. @dabbychimere why are Yu crying? I’m still dat strong woman yu hv known. I’m currently with my dad now. I promise to be fine, thank you Nigerians and everyother person that sent in msgs, i luv yu all.”

Read her full note below: