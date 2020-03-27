Nigerian woman dies of coronavirus in US

A Nigerian woman has died of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States of America.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Kano State government in a tweet saying Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali died after contracting the deadly flu-like virus.

Spokesman to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, Salihu Yakasai, wrote on Twitter:

“An indigne of Kano living in America by the name Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali has died of Covid-19. The 60yr old died yday after being infected. She was the elder sister to the Perm Sec of Ministry of Religious Affairs Kano. May her soul rest in peace.”

He then called on the people to obey the stay-at-home order so as not to contract the disease.