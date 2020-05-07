Nigerian woman delivers baby aboard Emirates Airline

Mrs Kafayat Amusan, one of the stranded Nigerian travellers returning from United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday delivered a baby boy on board Emirates Airline departing from Dubai to Lagos.

The disclosure was made by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Office of Nigerians in Dispora Commision (NIDCOM), on Wednesday.

According to him, Amusan put to bed 30 minutes after departure, which resulted in the plane making a swift return to Dubai.

He said Emirates had to change to another aircraft which was now enroute to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.

According to Balogun, the woman is currently on admission at a hospital in Dubai.

He said that Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Amb. Mohammed Rimi, and staff of the embassy were in touch with the mother and baby, who are in good condition.

Balogun quoted the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as saying that Amusan would return to Nigeria after obtaining birth certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy.

