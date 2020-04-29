Nigerian woman advertised for sale on Facebook rescued in Lebanon

The Nigerian woman who was advertised for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese national, Mr Wael Jerro, has been rescued.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, saying Busari Peace had been freed and was with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon.

Jerro had advertised the victim with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon’, putting a $1,000 price tag on the 30-year-old Oyo State indigene.

The post sparked a furore on social media, as many Nigerians and other users called for the arrest of the suspect and rescue of Busari.

Dabiri-Erewa later announced the arrest of the suspect by the Lebanese government, and assured that Busari would be rescued.

In a tweet on Tuesday accompanied by a video clip, Dabiri-Erewa said the victim had been rescued.

“Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, on Facebook. She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut,” she wrote.

