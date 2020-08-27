Nigerian Woman Accuses Cubana Chief Priest Viciously Assaulting Her

Rekiya Jibril has accused famous Instagram celebrity Cubana Chief Priest of violent abuse, which she said happened at the Cubana club in Owerri on Aug. 23.

Jibril did not state what led to alleged altercation, but she noted that Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Paschal Okechukwu, was held back by witnesses who were present as he viciously assaulted her.

She wrote:

Brand Ambassador for @hennessy @moetchandon @glenmorangie @bulletnigeria @vbankng formally known as Paschal Okechukwu assaulted me when i was working at Cubana, Owerri on Sunday 23rd August 2020. Witnesses at the scene saw him punch me in the face and after doing so, Chief Priest was held back by paying customers to stop him from attacking me any further. I have not taken the assault lightly and have made a report to have him arrested. Swipe for Hospital report and police report. Say NO to violence against women. Women’s Lives MATTER.

He had yet to respond to this accusation as at press time.

See Jibril’s post below:

