Nigerian Union Condemns Attacks on South African Police

The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned the melee in Johannesburg and attacks on members of South African Police Service on Aug. 1.

In a statement Saturday, the President of the union, Mr Adetola Adebajo, said the attitude of the rioters that attacked the police was totally unacceptable and criminal.

“The union frowns at this violent move against law enforcement agents.

“We urge the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that all offenders be brought to justice swiftly irrespective of who is involved whether foreigners or citizens of South Africa.

“This will serve as deterrent to others who may want to attack any law enforcement agent(s).

“NUSA has zero tolerance to crime, therefore, we urge all Nigerians in South Africa to shun violence, crime and go about their legitimate daily businesses,” Adebajo said.

The Nigerian union has frequently engaged the South African police service over incessant attacks on Nigerian nationals in the country.

Over 200 Nigerians have reportedly been killed in South Africa since 2016, as the country witnessed a spike in xenophobic attacks.