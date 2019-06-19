Nigerian Twitter Explodes after MC Oluomo Posted Photo with Atlanta Governor

Popular Lagos thug MC Oluomo, real name Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, is dominating the discussions on social media after a photo of his visit to the state of Atlanta, Georgia in the United States went viral.

On Monday, the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) took to his Instagram account to share a photo in which he and Ololade, his son, were seen in a group photograph with Brian Porter Kemp, governor of Georgia, and Marty Kemp, his wife.

“Honorary invitation to me and my lovely son, Ololade by the executive governor of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp. ALHAMDULLILAH,” he wrote.

As the photo went viral on social media, Twitter users have since been hopped on it to give their opinions on the implications.

Some applauded the NURTW leader for climbing ever higher in society, while others couldn’t hide their disgust at how thugs seem to excel in present day Nigeria.

