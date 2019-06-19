Nigerian Twitter Explodes after MC Oluomo Posted Photo with Atlanta Governor

Popular Lagos thug MC Oluomo, real name Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, is dominating the discussions on social media after a photo of his visit to the state of Atlanta, Georgia in the United States went viral.

On Monday, the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) took to his Instagram account to share a photo in which he and Ololade, his son, were seen in a group photograph with Brian Porter Kemp, governor of Georgia, and Marty Kemp, his wife.

“Honorary invitation to me and my lovely son, Ololade by the executive governor of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp. ALHAMDULLILAH,” he wrote.

As the photo went viral on social media, Twitter users have since been hopped on it to give their opinions on the implications.

Some applauded the NURTW leader for climbing ever higher in society, while others couldn’t hide their disgust at how thugs seem to excel in present day Nigeria.

Check out some of the more interesting reactions on Twitter…

Omo agege stole Mace and became Deputy Senate President! Gbaja had financial case pending but today he is the speaker of HOR. Mc Oluomo is the leader of APC in Oshodi! Stealing and thuggery are the only ways out of poverty in Nigeria. — Amb Bolanle Cole. Esq 🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) June 11, 2019

Mc Oluomo Who is an agbero and a tout was invited by the governor of Georgia, You have a BSC,MSC you are on twitter begging people to retweet your hustle

Drop that pride and get yourself an agbero job. pic.twitter.com/MHRYYZNvrZ — QUDUS (@QdPaper) June 18, 2019

In this life, just have money, influence and power ooohh. See MC Oluomo breaking boundaries even with his kind of personality. pic.twitter.com/H1w4rzTudg — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@theBussmarn) June 18, 2019

Hello @BrianKempGA; are you aware Sir, that the man you hosted in your Governor’s Mansion, popularly known in Nigeria as MC Oluomo, is a notorious cult leader and a political thug? pic.twitter.com/ZDrbeSwISX — #IgboMade! (@OdogwuOgbete) June 18, 2019

I wonder about our reactions to MC Oluomo being a great father (cos this is about his son's academic excellence)…but we praise the likes of Jay and 5* cent (American thugs now billionaires) who sold drugs for a living at some point in their lives! — IgocheEgwu (@gochbossmajor) June 18, 2019

MC Oluomo’s son is a Valedictorian, (one of the best students in the State of Georgia. Coincidentally, he's being used to deprive Lagosians of the best while giving his son the best. — Ani (@Tyekooon) June 18, 2019

Me: I’m dropping out of school because I’m tired. Dad: You’re very stupid. Funke, see the rubbish your son is saying. Mum: Tobi, what are you saying? Do you want to end up on the street like a common thug? Me remembering MC Oluomo is chilling with the Gorvernor of Georgia: pic.twitter.com/k0gX6xvL47 — Kush Moore 🤙🏾 (@tobeykush) June 18, 2019

MC Oluomo with the governor of Atlanta Georgia😐😐 Confuse your enemies 😐😐😐 I'm confused. pic.twitter.com/gOa9jzsdhK — Desmond Joyce (@natubabe1) June 18, 2019

Someone should please find the Twitter handle of The Governor of Georgia and tag him to this trend so he should be aware that he just invited the thugger of all thuggries Mc Oluomo to his lovely home Somebody not me — Uɴᴋʟᴇ ʀᴜᴄᴋᴜs™ (@KevinRoss222) June 18, 2019

Who says thuggery doesn't pay? MC Oluomo in Atlanta Georgia, USA. pic.twitter.com/DGhA1ksvtU — The Great Sage (@myunicy) June 18, 2019