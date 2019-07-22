Nigerian Teenager Shot Dead in South Africa

With Nigerians still mourning Mrs Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, an Insurance chief who was murdered in South Africa, the country again is grappling with the ruthless assassination of a teenager in that country.

The teenager, Chinonso Dennis Obiaju, 17, a Nigerian still in high school was shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The latest killing brings to about 200 Nigerians killed in xenophobic attacks between 2016 and this year.

The President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr Adetola Olubajo, who confirmed the killing, said the deceased student lived in Roodeprt, Johannesburg with his guardian.

Olubajo said on telephone that his guardian, Mr Mike Nsofor, disclosed that he was shot at about 6.30 p.m.

“He went to buy from a shop with his friend and someone chased and opened fire on them, killing him,’’ he quoted the guardian as saying.

He added that the family would be burying him in South Africa, noting that the union’s leaders in Johannesburg would be contacting him on developments.

Olubajo said they were going to the Police on Monday to finalise on the registry and provision of his papers.

“He was born here I learnt and the Mother is in the U.S.

“I have spoken to Mike Nsofor to pass the Nigerian community’s condolences and call for justice to be served in this case as anybody who hunts down a young schoolboy couldn’t have any justifiable reasons,’’ Olubajo said.

He implored the Federal Government to urgently protect Nigerians in the Diaspora.