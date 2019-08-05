Nigerian Taxify Driver Shot Dead in South Africa

The Nigerian union in South Africa (NUSA) on Sunday confirmed the shocking death of Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver, in Johannesburg.

According to a statement issued by Ikele Odefa, the union’s assistant national publicity secretary, Okoronkwo was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3am on August 3, in his car.

The deceased hails from Okposi, Ohaozara local government area in Ebonyi state.

NUSA has reportedly visited the scene of the ugly incident and subsequently opened a case of murder at Mofartview police station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted.

Okoronkwo’s death is yet another manifestation of increased xenophobic attacks that has seen no fewer than 120 Nigerians killed in the country since 2016.

