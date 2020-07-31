Nigerian sworn in as Washington Judge

A Nigerian legal luminary, Edirin O. Okoloko, was on Thursday sworn in as Judge of Snohomish County Superior Court in Washington State to replace Judge George Bowden who recently retired.

This was disclosed by a source close to Edirin Okoloko who said the Delta born legal Luminary bagged his Bachelor of Law from the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Okoloko also bagged a law degree from the Seattle University School of Law with 13 years experience as a legal Practitioner and Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney officer.

The Urhobo born legal ICON has also served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney working on homicide, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse cases as part of his impressive CV, Daily Independent writes.

Before working as a prosecutor, Okoloko served as a judicial law clerk for former Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Michael Downes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

