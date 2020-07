Super Eagles midfielder, Chidi Nwakali has welcomed a baby girl.

The new dad’s took to Instagram to share a picture of the new born who seems to have been christened Chimzaramekpere Brielle.

23-year-old Chidi Nwakali who last played for Swedish club, Kalmar FC, captioned the adorable photo of his baby girl with the sweet words;

“Welcome to my world”.

Congratulations to the family.

