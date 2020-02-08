Nigerian students recreate NYSC experience in US

Nigerian students at the University of Arkansas recently held an event that gave their American host community the opportunity to experience the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The photos and videos from the event went viral after they were shared by Nnamdi Ezike, a Ph.D student at the school on his Twitter handle.

“The Nigerian students at the University of Arkansas on Saturday, 01/02/2020, held an event that gave our American host community the opportunity to experience the NYSC.

“We re-enacted the NYSC experience; camp drills, mammy market, parades…,” he said in his post on the microblogging site.

The students in a creative and fun manner recreated and enjoyed NYSC activities including camp drills, passing out parade, Mammy Market, tug of war game, cultural presentation and lots more.

The event was hosted by the International Culture Team of the University of Arkansas.

It was sponsored by the University of Arkansas’ International Students and Scholars; Center for Multicultural and Diversity Ed; Diversity and Inclusion; Walton College of Business Diversity and Inclusion; IDEALS Institute; Fulbright Diversity and Inclusion; African and African American Studies and the Graduate School and International Education.

The event coincides with President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent comments about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme which he described as a laudable one that needs to be sustained as it affords the opportunity for Nigerian youths to understand the country better.