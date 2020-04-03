Nigerian soldiers dance and sing as Chadian troops arrive to fight Boko Haram [Video]

Nigerian soldiers posted to Cross-Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, were in jubilant mood after Chadian troops arrived the area to boost the fight against Boko Haram.

On the arrival of the Chadian troops, the Nigerians broke into a celebration, singing and dancing.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Chadian troops could be seen advancing confidently to confront the insurgents – hailed loudly by their Nigerian counterparts.

The incident happened days after the Islamists inflicted heavy damage on the Nigerian troops, killing over seventy soldiers as they sacked bases in the restive Borno State.

This prompted the erstwhile theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Gen Olusegun G Adeniyi, to take to social media to call for help as his men were being overrun by the insurgents.

