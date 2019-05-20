Nigerian Soldier Killed by Islamists in Mali

A Nigerian soldier was killed and several injured in two attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, UN officials announced on Sunday.

Gunmen suspected to be Islamist separatists attacked the UN troops in Timbuktu in the north of the country, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said.

UN soldiers from Chad were injured in Tessalit in the northern Kidal region near the border with Algeria when their vehicle drove over an explosive device. The name of the Nigerian soldier was not given.

Condemning the violence and expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased soldier, Guterres said such attacks on UN soldiers could be considered war crimes under international law.

Mali has experienced sporadic attacks by armed groups since a 2012 coup that helped Jihadist groups associated with al-Qaeda gain a foothold in the country’s restive north.

In the wake of the volatility in the region and ethnic clashes across the country, a UN peacekeeping mission was launched in 2013.