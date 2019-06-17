Nigerian Raper Ziggy Dies After Falling Off a Building in Lagos

Rapper Ziggy is dead.

According to Instablog9ja, the up-and-coming rapper fell off a four-storey building yesterday in his Paradise Estate residence managed by Lekki Gardens in Lagos.

“There is an unprotected open space meant for an elevator which hasn’t been installed and he wasn’t aware,” the report said, “It was gathered that several residents had complained about it and the management of the estate, Lekki Gardens, allegedly did nothing till it claimed a life.”

Ziggy was considered the next hot rapper in the Nigerian hip-hop community, and before his death dropped a well-received song, Ojutileri.

