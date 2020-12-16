Nigerian prophet reveals ‘location’ of abducted Katsina schoolboys

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the location of the recently kidnapped Kankara schoolboys.

Ayodele, in a statement on Wednesday, said they were currently between the Niger Republic and Nigeria.

He warned that actions should be taken as soon as possible in order to avoid deaths of the abducted students.

The clergyman said that God showed him where the children were being held hostage in a vision and that it was a mere setup to terrorize Nigeria.

“The kidnapped children are between Niger Republic and Nigeria, that is where they are, let actions be made so they won’t kill them, we appeal to Katsina state governor, chief of defense staff and army staff to work immediately,” the cleric said.

“Those who kidnapped them are terrorists, the government should act fast. I appeal with their parents to have patience and Hope in God, by His grace, they will be rescued.

“The kidnap was a set-up, there are some people behind it just to terrorise Nigeria, that’s is why I said those who deep hand into the destruction of Nigeria, covid-19 has come to take them away. So many things will still be exposed to the public.”

