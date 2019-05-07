Nigerian Professor, Tijjani Bande, Becomes President of UN General Assembly

Professor Tijjani Mohammad Bande has emerged as the new President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The outgoing president, H.E María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés disclosed this on Tuesday in a joint media briefing with the Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama at the State House, Abuja.

Until his appointment, Prof. Bande served as the permanent representative of Nigeria to the UN.

He becomes the second Nigerian to become president of the UNGA after Mr Joseph Nanven Garba held the same position between 1989 and 1990.

As president, Prof Bande will preside over the sessions of the General Assembly for a period of one year.