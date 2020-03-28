Nigerian PhD student dies in Malaysian room during Coronavirus lockdown

A certain Dr Chiroma, a Nigerian from Adamawa state who was undergoing his PhD at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), was reportedly found dead in his hostel room on Friday, March 27.

Dr Auwal Mustapha Imam, who also studied in Malaysia and was a friend of the deceased, said he might have died a day earlier but his body was discovered on Friday morning.

He wrote on Facebook ;

“A Nigerian from Adamawa state studying PhD at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Dr Chiroma has died in his hostel room amidst coronavirus lockdown. He might have died since yesterday, but his body was seen dead today after several hours without seeing him. He is a nice and friendly man, also so jovial.

May Allah forgive him and give the family fortitude to bear the loss. Amin”

Malaysia, like most countries of the world, has enforced a stay-at-home for its residents as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.