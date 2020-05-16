Nigerian Pastor sells COVID-19 Prevention Oil for $100

A Nigerian pastor has boasted that he has the solution that will put an end to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

According to the pastor identified as Goodwill Val Aloysius, his ‘coronavirus ‘Prevention’ oil which to be sold at 100 USD (N39,000) is the solution to the ravaging plague.

Sharing a photo of him with a sample of the magic oil called ‘COVID SAMPLE’, he wrote;

“THE SOLUTION IS HERE!!!

Get This COVID-19 PREVENTION OIL and gain spiritual immunity to the deadly Pandemic

with a seed of faith of 100 USD (100$)”

Speaking further, he advised his members not to defend him against critics on social media and elsewhere, as he just wants a meet with the NCDC.

He wrote:

“To all my social media followers all over the world, I plead with you in God’s name not to talk back or try to defend me by replying insultive comments made on social media to me.

The only thing i need from you right now is, if you have access to the Presidency or NCDC not NDDC please. Tell them the prophet that can end this wicked pandemic is here.”

It can only be hoped the NCDC has seen his tweet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

