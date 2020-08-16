Nigerian Pastor holds election prayers for Trump

A Nigerian Pastor has organized a special prayer session for President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, ahead of his re-election bid in November 2020.

A banner for the program being hosted by Truth Assembly International Church was shared online as the church invited people to join in the prayer session for the Republican leader.

The words of the flier read:

“International service of prayer for President Donald Trump and his re-election.”

Trump has a peculiar appeal for Christians in Nigeria and across the world despite his sometimes questionable moral standing.

For many in Christendom, the American leader is the one to save the religion from the threat of liberalism sweeping through the western world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

