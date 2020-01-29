Nigerian Pastor Banishes the Marlian Spirit From the Lives of His Worshipers’ Children

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a prayer session held by an unidentified Nigerian pastor, during which he banished the Marlian spirit from the lives of his worshipers’ children.

Naira Marley had lately become a force in the country, thanks to his unfiltered political comments, one of which often takes a dig at the current academic system which churns out more graduate than the job market can contain.

And it is why this pastor has perceived him as a threat to their children’s lives. “Your children will graduate in Jesus’ name!” he is seen declaring, and his passionate worshipers clasped their hands in piety and yelled, “Amen!”

Watch the video below:

