Nigerian Pastor Banishes the Marlian Spirit From the Lives of His Worshipers’ Children

A disturbing video has surfaced showing a prayer session held by an unidentified Nigerian pastor, during which he banished the Marlian spirit from the lives of his worshipers’ children.

Naira Marley had lately become a force in the country, thanks to his unfiltered political comments, one of which often takes a dig at the current academic system which churns out more graduate than the job market can contain.

And it is why this pastor has perceived him as a threat to their children’s lives. “Your children will graduate in Jesus’ name!” he is seen declaring, and his passionate worshipers clasped their hands in piety and yelled, “Amen!”

