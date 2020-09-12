Nigerian Parents Have Failed to Teach Kids How to Handle Rejection, Uti Nwachukwu Says

Television host and former reality TV star, Uti Nwachukwu, says majority of Nigerian parents have failed in carrying out part of their responsibilities.

The ‘Jara’ host noted that for many Nigerian youths, their sense of entitlement is unrivaled because of failure of the part of the parents to teach them how to handle rejection.

Uti Nwachukwu revelaed that many folks would rather destroy a good thing or block others from accessing same if they don’t get it for themselves.

The former Big Brother Africa contestant also testified that this is disturbing as many youths now walk around with undiagnosed mental and emotional disorders because of their inability to handle rejection.

