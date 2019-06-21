Nigerian Nurse Declared Wanted for Raping Patient in US

A Nigerian Nurse, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel has been declared wanted by the Police for allegedly raping a bed-bound patient at the Centerpoint Hospital in Independence, Missouri, United States.

The 35-year-old nurse was said to have carried out the act on June 15 after the patient asked him to fix her catheter when it leaked, police say.

Emmanuel, who was charged with rape or first-degree attempted rape Wednesday, reportedly attacked the woman while she was being given morphine and other powerful drugs to manage her pain levels.

After he pulled down her pants, the woman told Emmanuel that he was hurting her and asked him to stop, court records seen by KMBC say.

The woman also reportedly warned Emmanuel that he would get in trouble if he continued to attack her.

That prompted him to respond: “No it’s ok. We won’t get caught,” according to court documents seen by The Kansas City Star.

The woman reported the alleged assault to police the next day.

Another nurse at the hospital who said she was Emmanuel’s girlfriend told police he phoned her afterwards to say he’d been accused of rape, adding that he planned to flee to Nigeria.

The alleged sex attacker worked as a ‘float’ nurse, meaning he worked at the hospital on a freelance basis, and was employed by an agency.

A warrant has been issued for Emmanuel’s arrest, with bail likely to be set at $100,000 if he is apprehended.