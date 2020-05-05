Nigerian National League Chairman, Chidi Ofo, dies aged 50

A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 50.

Okenwa, also the Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association, had been diagnosed as having leukemia.

Sources say he was restless throughout the night and slumped in the early hours before being rushed to a private hospital in Enugu, where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to his death, NFF President Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, paid glowing tributes to Okenwa, who was part of a meeting of the NFF Executive Committee held via video conferencing penultimate Friday.

“This is a huge shock. Each and everyone of us on the NFF Board is in absolute grief. Chidi (Okenwa) was a loyal soldier of Nigeria Football and was a leading member of our intellectual wing. This is a terrible blow.

“He was one man you can always rely on to give candid advice. We bounced ideas off him regularly and picked his brain on many issues because of his wide knowledge and decades of experience in football administration. We will sorely miss him,” Pinnick said.

The remains of the late Chidi Ofo Okenwa has been deposited in a mortuary in the city of Enugu and the NFF is in contact with his family with regards to a decision on the date of the final burial rites.

