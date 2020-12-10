Nigerian nabbed with 6 fake UN passports in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it had arrested a Nigerian national holding six fake passports of the United Nations in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

According to ARY News, the Nigerian national had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days back and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and identification.

During the verification process, the embassy found the documents counterfeit, and subsequently the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing apprehended the Nigerian citizen.

The FIA, on the suspect’s identification, conducted a raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs.

His accomplice, Pakistani national agent, Afzal Chaudhry was also arrested by the FIA.

The FIA officials said their mobile phones had been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.

