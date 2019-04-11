Nigerian Music Chart: Zlatan, Dammy Krane and Olamide’s “Jo” Debuts

Zlatan, Dammy Krane and Olamide’s Jo tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely at number 2, by Black Beatz’s Jeje.

At number 3, we meet Timaya’s Balance, while Kizz Daniel’s Madu drops to number 5.

Tekno’s Up Tempo debuts at number 5, while Martinfeelzs Show Me debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Kizz Daniel’s For You, while Slimcase’s Azaman featuring Larry Gaga, DJ Neptune, Peruzzi and 2baba re-peaks at number 8.

Burna Boy’s Dangote drops to number 9, while Rema’s Dumebi leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. REMA – DUMEBI

9. BURNA BOY – DANGOTE

8. SLIMCASE FT. LARRY GAAGA, DJ NEPTUNE, PERUZZI & 2BABA – AZAMAN

7. KIZZ DANIEL – FVCK YOU

6. MARTINSFEELZ – SHOW ME

5. TEKNO – UP TEMPO

4. KIZZ DANIEL – MADU

3. TIMAYA – BALANCE

2. BLACK BEATZ FT. DAMMY KRANE & DJ CONSEQUENCE – JEJE

1. ZLATAN, DAMMY KRANE & OLAMIDE – JO