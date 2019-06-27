Nigerian Music Chart: Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniels and Young John’s ‘Ello Baby’ Debuts

Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniels, and Young John’s Ello Baby tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Burna Boy’s Anybody.

Mayorkun’s True featuring Kizz Daniel drops to number 3, while Peruzzi’s Majesty debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Fireboy DML’s Jealous, while Asa’s Good Thing returns to number 6.

Fireboy DML rules yet again at number 7 with What If I Say, while Kizz Daniel’s clinches to number 8 with Eko.

Simi’s Ayo re-peaks at number 9, while Rudeboy’s Reason With Me leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. RUDEBOY – REASON WITH ME

9. SIMI – AYO

8. KIZZ DANIEL – EKO

7. FIREBOY DML – WHAT IF I SAY

6. ASA – GOOD THING

5. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

4. PERUZZI – MAJESTY

3. MAYORKUN FT. KIZZ DANIEL – TRUE

2. BURNA BOY – ANYBODY

1. TIWA SAVAGE, KIZZ DANIEL & YOUNG JOHN – ELLO BABY