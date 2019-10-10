Nigerian Music Chart: Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Leads

Teni’s Billionaire tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind by Wizkid’s Joro.

Rema’s Lady debuts at number 3, while Joeboy’s Beginning drops one spot to number 4.

IVD’s Bolanle featuring Zlatan Ibile drops two spots to 5, while Rema’s Bad Commando follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Chris Brown’s Lower Body featuring Davido, and Rema returns again at number 8 with Rewind.

Naira Marley’s PXTA drops seven spots to number, while David and Chris Brown’s Blow My Mind rules the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DAVIDO & CHRIS BROWN – BLOW MY MIND

9. NAIRA MARLEY – PXTA

8. REMA – REWIND

7. CHRIS BROWN FT. DAVIDO – LOWER BODY

6. REMA – BAD COMMANDO

5. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

4. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

3. REMA – LADY

2. WIZKID – JORO

1. TENI – BILLIONAIRE