Nigerian Music Chart: Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Leads

Teni’s Billionaire tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind by Wizkid’s Joro.

Joeboy’s Beginning rises one spot to number 3, while IVD’s Bolanle featuring Zlatan Ibile rises one spot to number 4.

Rema’s Lady drops one spot to number 5, while Naira Marley’s PXTA remains comfortably at number 6.

Zlatan Ibile return to number 7 with Yeye Boyfriend, while Davido and Chris Brown’s Blow My Mind rises on spot number 8.

At number 9 we meet Joeboy’s Baby, while Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo rules the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

9. JOEBOY – BABY

8. DAVIDO & CHRIS BROWN – BLOW MY MIND

7. ZLATAN – YEYE BOYFRIEND

6. NAIRA MARLEY – PXTA

5. REMA – LADY

4. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

3. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

2. WIZKID – JORO

1. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

