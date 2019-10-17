Nigerian Music Chart: Teni’s ‘Billionaire’ Leads

Teni’s Billionaire tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely behind by Wizkid’s Joro.

Joeboy’s Beginning rises one spot to number, while Rema’s Lady drops one spot to number 3.

IVD’s Bolanle featuring Zlatan Ibile sits comfortably at number 5, while Naira Marley’s PXTA rises three spots to number 6.

Davido and Chris Brown’s Blow My Mind rises three spots to number 7, while Joeboy’s Baby re-peaks at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Burna Boy’s Anybody, while Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo rules the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

9. BURNA BOY – ANYBODY

8. JOEBOY – BABY

7. DAVIDO & CHRIS BROWN – BLOW MY MIND

6. NAIRA MARLEY – PXTA

5. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

4. REMA – LADY

3. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

2. WIZKID – JORO

1. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

