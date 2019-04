Nigerian Music Chart: Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Debuts

Rudeboy’s Reason With Me tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and this is followed closely at number 2 by B-Red’s E Better featuring Don Jazzy.

Rema’s Dumebi debuts at number 3, while Umu Obiligbo’s Culture featuring Flavour and Phyno sits at number 4.

Burna Boy’s Dangote drops to number 5, while Black Beatz’s Jeje featuring Dammy Krane and DJ Consequence rises to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Niniola’s Designer featuring Sarz, while Peruzzi’s Bayi Bayi featuring Zlatan drops to number 8.

DJ Neptune’s Demo featuring Davido sits at number 9, while Kizz Daniel’s Madu drops to number 10.

See the list below:

