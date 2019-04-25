Nigerian Music Chart: Rema’s “Dumebi” Debuts

Rema’s Dumebi tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Medley’s Dat Way.

Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid sits at number 3, while Olisa Franklin’s Thank God debuts at number 4.

B-Red’s E Better featuring Don Jazzy drops to number 5, while Burna Boy’s Dangote drops to number 6.

At number 7, we weet Simi’s Mind Your Business, while Adekunle Gold’s Before You Wake debuts at number 8.

DJ Neptune’s Demo featuring Davido drops to number 9, while DJ Cuppy’s Abena featuring Kwesi Arthur, Shaydee and Ceeza debuts at number 10.

See the list below:

10. DJ CUPPY FT. KWESI ARTHUR, SHAYDEE & CEEZA MILLI – ABENA

9. DJ NEPTUNE FT. DAVIDO – DEMO

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD – BEFORE YOU WAKE UP

7. SIMI FT. FALZ – MIND YOUR BIZNESS

6. BURNA BOY – DANGOTE

5. B RED FT. DON JAZZY – E BETTER

4. OLISA FRANKLIN – THANK GOD

3. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

2. MEDLEY – DAT WAY

1. REMA – DUMEBI