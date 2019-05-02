Nigerian Music Chart: Rema’s “Dumebi” Debuts

Rema’s Dumebi tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid.

See the list below:

10. YEMI ALADE FT. RICK ROSS – OH MY GOD (REMIX)

9. KOREDE BELLO – MR VENDOR

8. RUDEBOY – REASON WITH ME

7. BURNA BOY – DANGOTE

6. CARTER TRILLZ FT. EMMANI – ADAOBI

5. ZLATAN, DAMMY KRANE & OLAMIDE – JO

4. SIMI FT. FALZ – MIND YOUR BIZNESS

3. DAMMY KRANE FT. DJ ZINHLE & GABRIEL YOUNGSTAR – HEAVY DUTY

2. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

1. REMA – DUMEBI