Nigerian Music Chart: Patoranking’s “Abule” Leads

Patoranking’s Abule tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by  Rema’s  Woman.

Burna Boy’s Way Too Big drops two spots to number 3, while Omah Lay’s Lolo drops continues to maintain its spot at number 4.

DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay rises two spots to number 5, while Adekunle Gold’s Pretty Girl featuring Patoranking follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Tiwa Savage’s Koroba, while Olakira’s In My Maserati drops two spots to number 8.

Victor AD’s Prayer Request featuring Patoranking continues to sit at number 9, while Ajebo Hustlers’Barawo leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. AJEBO HUSTLERS – BARAWO

9. VICTOR AD FT. PATORANKING – PRAYER REQUEST

8. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

7. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

6. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. PATORANKING – PRETTY GIRL

5. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID X ADEKUNLE GOLD X OMAH LAY – PAMI

4. OMAH LAY- LO LO

3. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

2. REMA – WOMAN

1. PATORANKING – ABULE

