Nigerian Music Chart: Patoranking’s “Abule” Leads

Patoranking’s Abule tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Burna Boy’s Way Too Big.

Rema’s Woman drops one spot to number 3, while Adekunle Gold’s Pretty Girl featuring Patoranking rises to number 4.

DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay continues to sit at number 5, while Tiwa Savage’s Koroba follows at number 6.

Olakira’s In My Maserati rises one spot to number 7, while Ajebo Hustlers’ Barawo follows at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Omah Lay’s Lolo, while Burna Boy’s 23 leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BURNA BOY – 23

9. OMAH LAY- LO LO

8. AJEBO HUSTLERS – BARAWO

7. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

6. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

5. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID X ADEKUNLE GOLD X OMAH LAY – PAMI

4. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. PATORANKING – PRETTY GIRL

3. REMA – WOMAN

2. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

1. PATORANKING – ABULE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

