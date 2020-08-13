Nigerian Music Chart: Omah Lay’s “Lolo” Leads

Omah Lay’s Lolo tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Rema’s Woman.

Burna Boy’s Wonderful rises one spot to number 3, while Kizz Daniel’s Ada follows behind it studiously at number 4.

L.A.X’s Lose My Mind sits at number 5, while Olakira’s In My Maserati rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Reminisce’s Ogaranya featuring Fireboy DML, while Jaido’s Tesinapot featuring Olamide follows behind at number 8.

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ Remix featuring Mayorkun drops eight spots to number 9, while Mayorkun and Davido’s Betty Butter leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MAYORKUN FT. DAVIDO – BETTY BUTTER

9. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. MAYORKUN – MJ REMIX

8. JAIDO P FT. OLAMIDE – TESINAPOT

7. REMINISCE FT. FIREBOY DML – OGARANYA

6. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

5. L.A.X – LOSE MY MIND

4. KIZZ DANIEL – ADA

3. BURNA BOY – WONDERFUL

2. REMA – WOMAN

1. OMAH LAY- LO LO

