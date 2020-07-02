Nigerian Music Chart: Omah Lay’s ‘Bad Influence’ Leads

Omah Lay’s Bad Influence tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by T Classic’s Hold On.

At number 3, we meet Bad Boy Timz’s MJ remix featuring Mayorkun, while Kizz Daniels’s Ada debuts at number 4.

Burna Boy returns to the chart, at number 5, with Wonderful, while Naira Marley’s As E Dey Go debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Timaya’s Born To Win, while Wande Coals camps at number 8 with Naughty Girl.

Idahams Ada holds the forte at number 9, while Oxlade’s Hold On leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. OXLADE – HOLD ON

9. IDAHAMS – ADA

8. WANDE COAL – NAUGHTY GIRL

7. TIMAYA -BORN TO WIN

6. NAIRA MARLEY – AS E DEY GO

5. BURNA BOY – WONDERFUL

4. KIZZ DANIEL – ADA

3. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. MAYORKUN – MJ REMIX

2. T CLASSIC – HOLD ON

1. OMAH LAY- BAD INFLUENCE

