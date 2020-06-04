Nigerian Music Chart: Omah Lay’s ‘Bad Influence’ Debuts

Omah Lay’s Bad Influence tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by his next single, You.

He returns to number 3 with Damn, while Adekunle Gold’s Something Different drops three spots to number 4.

Omah Lay is back again, at number 5, with Lo Lo, while Simi’s Duduke drops four spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Wande Coal’s Again, while DJ Neptune’s Nobody with Joeboy and Mr. Eazi follows prettily at number 8.

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ sits comfortably at number 9, while Joeboy’s Call leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. JOEBOY – CALL

9. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

8. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

7. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

6. SIMI – DUDUKE

5. OMAH LAY – LO LO

4. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

3. OMAH LAY – DAMN

2. OMAH LAY – YOU

1. OMAH LAY – BAD INFLUENCE

