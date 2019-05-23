Nigerian Music Chart: Olamide’s “Oil and Gas” Leads

Olamide’s Oil and Gas tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Fireboy DML’s Jealous.

Idahama’s No One Else featuring Teni rises to number 3, while Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid drops on spot to number 4.

Rema’s Dumebi rises five spots to number, while Simi’s Ayo re-peaks at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Asa The Beginning, while Burna Boy’s Dangote returns to number 8.

Victor AD’s Emoji debuts at number 9, while Rema’s Corny leads the chart from behind.

See the full list below:

10. REMA – CORNY

9. VICTOR AD – EMOJI

8. BURNA BOY – DANGOTE

7. ASA – THE BEGINNING

6. SIMI – AYO

5. REMA – DUMEBI

4. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

3. IDAHAMS FT. TENI – NO ONE ELSE REMIX

2. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

1. OLAMIDE – OIL & GAS