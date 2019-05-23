Nigerian Music Chart: Olamide’s “Oil and Gas” Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Nigerian Music Chart: Olamide’s “Oil and Gas” Leads

Olamide’s Oil and Gas tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely, at number 2, by Fireboy DML’s Jealous.

Idahama’s No One Else featuring Teni rises to number 3, while Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid drops on spot to number 4.

Rema’s  Dumebi rises five spots to number, while Simi’s Ayo re-peaks at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Asa The Beginning, while Burna Boy’s Dangote returns to number 8.

Victor AD’s Emoji debuts at number 9, while Rema’s Corny leads the chart from behind.

See the full list below:

10. REMA – CORNY

9. VICTOR AD – EMOJI

8. BURNA BOY – DANGOTE

7. ASA – THE BEGINNING

6. SIMI – AYO

5. REMA – DUMEBI

4. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

3. IDAHAMS FT. TENI – NO ONE ELSE REMIX

2. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

1. OLAMIDE – OIL & GAS

Related Posts

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

May 22, 2019

Cardi B Cancels Show over Plastic Surgery Complications

May 22, 2019
wizkid

DJ Tunez Teams up with Wizkid for New Single ‘Gbese’

May 21, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *