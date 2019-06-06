Nigerian Music Chart: Mayorkun’s “True” Featuring Kizz Daniel Leads

Mayorkun’s True featuring Kizz Daniel tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Fireboy DML’s Jealous.

Mavin stars’ All is in Order debuts at number 3, while Olamide’s Oil and Gas drops to number 4.

At number 5 we meet Larry Gaaga’s Low featuring Wizkid, while Kizz Daniel’s Poko drops to number 6.

Rema’s Dumebi clinches to the number 7 spot, while Runtown returns to the chart, at number 8, after a long hiatus, with Emotions.

At number 9 we meet B-Red’s Achie featuring Davido, while Umu Obiligbo’s Culture featuring Flavour and Phyno leads the chart from behind.

See the full list below:

10. UMU OBILIGBO FT. FLAVOUR & PHYNO – CULTURE

9. B-RED FT. DAVIDO – ACHIE

8. RUNTOWN – EMOTIONS

7. REMA – DUMEBI

6. KIZZ DANIEL – POKO

5. LARRY GAAGA FT. WIZKID – LOW

4. OLAMIDE – OIL & GAS

3. MAVINS FT. DON JAZZY, REMA, KOREDE BELLO, DNA & CRAYON – ALL IS IN ORDER

2. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

1. MAYORKUN FT. KIZZ DANIEL – TRUE